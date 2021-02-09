No waste collection on Tuesday due to winter weather

Cure waste management company is not collecting waste on Tuesday. They have announced that due to the winter weather, there will be no waste collection in Eindhoven, Valkenswaard, and Geldrop-Mierlo.

The waste trucks did not operate on Monday. According to Cure, the roads in residential areas are very difficult to drive on due to the snow and frost.

Not only there is no garbage collection. Cure has canceled the collection of old paper. They are also not collecting the green garbage bins. The collection day will not be compensated with another day. However, residents may put more garbage on the street next time. This means that garbage bags may also be placed next to the black bins.

The underground containers will be emptied to a limited extent. This happens only in places where the snow trucks can go. The dumping sites are partially open on Tuesday. The Milieustraat in Acht is open from 13:00 to 17:00. These adjusted opening hours apply until Friday. The Milieustraat at Lodewijkstraat is closed.

On Tuesday afternoon Cure shall consider, whether the waste can be collected during the rest of the week.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta also gives online INBURGERING classes.