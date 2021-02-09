Snow and frost cause inconvenience on the way

The low temperatures and the thick layer of snow are causing inconvenience in many parts of the city. At the station, for example, where only a small number of trains are running. Train traffic stopped completely on Sunday.

The de-icing department was extremely busy this weekend. The entire staff had to continue gritting the roads all night to keep the roads in the city somewhat passable.

In addition to the full staff, six hired cars had to step in. The bottom of this stockpile was already almost in sight. Fortunately, the salt stock is replenished every day with 300 thousand pounds of road salt from Almelo.

Source: www.studio040.nl

