A wish for a fountain at Strijp-S

A fountain at Strijp-S.

LPF party (Lijst Pim Fortuyn) wants to make an effort to realize this wish at Strijp-S. “The area has been completely built up in recent years. There is a lot of stone and concrete. In the spring and summer months, there is a need for cooling,” said Tjerk Langman, councilor for the Eindhoven opposition party.

The idea started with a concerned resident. The initiator made a design sketch.

The initiative is still in its inception. On Tuesday, LPF will ask the college questions on this subject. Then the party will be able to gauge whether the board considers a fountain at Strijp-S a ‘welcome addition’.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta