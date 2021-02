SK Hynix, a South Korean semiconductor manufacturer, has placed an order worth €3.6 billion at ASML.

The order is for so-called EUV chip machines, some of the most modern and cutting edge machines that ASML makes. Exactly how many of the machines this buys is unknown, but each machine is thought to cost at least €100 million.

This is a huge sum for ASML, who recently announced a €14 billion turnover in 2020.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman