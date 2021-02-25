Summa students to help elderly with smartphones

Local MBO students will assist the elderly in learning how to use smartphones, tablets, and computers as part of a new project organised by municipal authorities in Waalre and Summa College’s Zorg en Welzijn department.

Elderly people who have questions or simply want to learn something new will be put in contact with a student, who will be available once a week for three months.

Due to safety concerns amid the ongoing pandemic, students will not visit the elderly at home.

The project, which is part of the Ministry of Health program ‘One against loneliness’ (Eén tegen eenzaamheid), will serve as an internship for students to gain practical experience.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicola W