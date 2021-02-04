‘Glas voor Glas’ campaign raises €10,000 for business affected by riots

PSV and Bavaria’s Glas voor Glas campaign has raised €10,000. The money will be donated to business owners in Eindhoven affected by the recent riots.

The campaign invited members of the public to deliver their empty bottles and crates to the PSV stadium. The statiegeld, or small deposit that you usually receive when returning them to the supermarket, will then be donated to affected business owners. Bavaria pledged to double the amount collected from the bottle deposits.

According to PSV, the public donated 17,000 bottles and 1100 creates in total. ‘This is our region at its best: being there for each other, helping each other, and making sure there is a positive counterforce [to the riots],’ says Romke Swinkels. Swinkels is the head of Swinkels Family Brewers, an umbrella company under which Bavaria sits. ‘I am happy that we could do something meaningful for Eindhoven’s business owners,’ Swinkels adds.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman