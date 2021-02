Mierlo’s Dierenrijk zoo won bronze in the ANWB’s 11th annual ‘best day out in Noord Brabant’ awards.

The award ceremony took place online this year due to the pandemic. The most popular days out in the province were judged by voters based on price, quality, atmosphere, facilities, staff, and activities.

Huub Wijnen, Dierenrijk’s general manager, said it was “fantastic” to receive the recognition. “Hopefully we can open our doors again soon to welcome visitors”, he added.