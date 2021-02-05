Snow on the way again

Snow is predicted for the province of Brabant for Sunday.

And because of the low temperatures, it should remain for a week. “Sunday morning will see the most snow,” says Weerplaza’s weather forecaster Alfred Snoek. “It should stop in the afternoon but start up again in the evening.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below zero too. So, the snow won’t melt. The weather service has, however, issued a warning – black ice.

Sleet on Saturday night

“It’s going to get icy late on Saturday night. In Brabant, I expect the south-easterly wind to melt the snow before it hits the ground. But, it will already be cold on the ground.”

“So all precipitation will immediately freeze again. That will make things dangerously slippery,” warns Alfred. He expects sleet for at least seven hours on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In Brabant, Snoek expects five centimetres of snow, with as much as ten in places. In the central Netherlands, it could be as much as 40 cm. Source: OmroepBrabant Translator: Melinda Walraven