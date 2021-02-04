Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that you can visit online. You can enjoy a great Friday night with the live radio stream of Cafe The Jack, see the Jasper van ‘t Hof Be Trio live from the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven or enjoy a great piano concert live from the station piano of the train station Eindhoven Centraal. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Friday: The Jack Radio



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: The Sessions: online piano concert from Eindhoven Central



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Blue Note Club Sessions: Jasper van ‘t Hof Be Trio



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”