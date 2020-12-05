Veldhoven starts COVID-19 fund

The Veldhoven municipality is setting up a corona fund. It will support its business community and social organisations.

The fund amounts to €500,000. It aims to help organisations that find themselves in dire financial need. That’s due to the corona crisis.

These organisations must be of social importance to the town. They must also not already be getting council support. The municipality got information from various quarters about the need for such a fund. So, they decided to set it up.

Nothing has yet been said about how many parties will appeal for help from the fund.

