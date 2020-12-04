Schools celebrate Sinterklaas

Following tradition, several schools in and around Eindhoven celebrated Sinterklaas today.

Whether the elderly Saint Nicholas would come by in these corona times was uncertain. Under normal circumstances, public spaces would welcome the senior gentleman with his long white beard. He’s usually accompanied by one or more of his helpers.

With COVID-19, everything was different this year. Due to his age, the man falls into the risk group. Nevertheless, Boschakker primary school pupils were lucky enough to see Sinterklaas.

This school is in the Berckelbosch neighbourhood of Eindhoven. Sinterklaas and no fewer than 23 helpers visited the school. Those helpers entertained the kids, they rode BMXs, danced, and did free-running.

Naturally, Sinterklaas himself didn’t participate but, at least, the children got to see him.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven