Eindhoven students win ‘Kei Grote Eindhoven Quiz’

The winner of the ‘Kei Grote Eindhoven Quiz’, which took place last Saturday, is now announced. A group of Eindhoven students are the winners.

More than seven hundred teams participated in the quiz. The students were pleasantly surprised that they are the number one. The prize: a goodie bag full of Eindhoven products and a voucher of 150 euros for the City Brewery.

“The voucher will be used by twelve of us as soon as the situation improves”, says Captain Camiel Maseland.

One hundred pictures

Participants could take part in the quiz from home between 11.00 am and 11.00 pm via phone, tablet or computer. The participants were allowed to put together their own team to participate.

The students started the quiz at 11:00 a.m. and finished successfully about five hours later. The students answered all hundred photos correctly.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online Inburgering classes.