Early lockdown in Ganzenbloem primary school

Although all schools don’t have to close their doors until Wednesday, the primary school de Ganzenbloem in Geldrop had to close down early.

The school closed down on Monday, because many teachers are infected with the coronavirus. ED reports this. The school board did not want to take any risks. Now that anti- coronavirus measures have been tightened up, the school has decided to stay closed on Tuesday as well. As a result, the school has already switched to digital education early on.

In the spring, the Ganzenbloem was one of the first schools in the region where a corona infection came to light. A teacher had just been on vacation in Italy.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online Inburgering classes.