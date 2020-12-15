‘Lockdown is hard, but we have no option’: Brabant Safety Council

The Brabant safety region council believes that the far-reaching anti-corona measures have to be taken, although a lockdown is indeed difficult for everyone.

In a joint statement, chairmen John Jorritsma, Theo Weterings and Jack Mikkers point out the necessity of such measures. According to the three, healthcare in the Brabant hospitals is overwhelmed. Care workers have not had time to catch their breath from the first wave in the spring. The increase in the number of young patients in the hospital is worrying. Regular care is in jeopardy, there are huge backlogs. Healthcare needs relief, the endless influx of patients must stop. Now.

Matter of ‘Must’

According to the Safety Regions Council, it is now a question of ‘must’. Even though the measures have an enormous impact on people’s daily lives. ‘We see that people sometimes are breaking the rules. That is unacceptable. The figures don’t lie: Brabant is coloured deep red on the map. Once again, the corona virus is forcing us to take a step back, at perhaps the most difficult time of the year: just before Christmas. The cabinet cannot escape imposing the sturdiest package of measures so far. We cannot avoid it.”

Sour apple

Next year should bring relief, with several rounds of vaccination. Until that time, the three Safety Council chiefs call on all Brabanders to keep up the good work. ‘We all have to bite through the sour apple, knowing that there is light at the end of this tunnel’.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta