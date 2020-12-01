Cameras at the Kennedylaan intersection for better traffic flow

The Eindhoven municipality will use innovative video and sound cameras at the intersection J.F. Kennedylaan – Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat.

The cameras have artificial intelligence. These can therefore see from which direction vehicles are coming and in which direction they are heading. This way, the municipality can more easily identify and resolve bottlenecks in traffic.

Improve traffic flow

Mobility is of great importance for the healthy urbanization task of the city. City Councillor Rik Thijs (Public Space): “We prefer to avoid traffic jams as much as possible. The flow of the Ring Road, of which this intersection is one of the most important part, plays a major role in this”. This technology offers new opportunities to identify and understand traffic bottlenecks at an early stage in order to come up with proposals for improvements in traffic flow at the intersection.

Privacy

The information which the cameras record is automatically converted into anonymous information for the Eindhoven municipality. So personal data is not recorded.

Source: Persbericht en www.Studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.