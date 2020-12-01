Jorritsma wants tougher measures such as lockdown

According to the mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we need firmer measures. A complete lockdown should not be ruled out.

The mayor and chairman of the Security Region in Southeast Brabant talks about ‘unorthodox measures’. According to him, these are necessary because the number of new corona infections remains relatively high. The hustle and bustle in various shopping areas also is a reason to intervene.

“If we run out of solutions and people do not sufficiently abide by the rules, we’ve to look for tougher measures. Then we also have to think about closing down the country,” Jorritsma says.

Jorritsma also talks about a possible lockdown, no matter how difficult that decision may be. “If it were easy, we would have done it already. It’s a diabolical dilemma. My only concern at the moment is how to fight the coronavirus, so that there is room for society again”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

