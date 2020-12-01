Eindhoven XL test street open: 5000 corona tests per day

Today the XL test location at the Antoon Coolenlaan in Eindhoven will open. According to the Municipal Health Service (GGD), the location helps in increasing the test capacity in the Netherlands. It is ready to take in test requests.

After the expansion of the test street, there are now a total of 26 test streets at the location. Through this XL test location, the GGD can conduct more than 5000 tests per day, if necessary.

Quick tests

Twelve of the 22 drive-in streets are rapid test centres. With a quick test, the results are known quicker, and the source and contact tests can start quicker. There are also four test lanes reserved for pedestrians.

Military personnel

At the request of the Ministry of Health, fifty soldiers will also be present at the opening of the XL test street. They will support the GGD on location and ensure that the work runs smoothly.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.