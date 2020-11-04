Sadée painting on display in Neunen

Artist, Philip Sadée, painted a piece called De Aardappelrooiers (The Potato Harvesters). It’s now on display in the Vincentre Museum in Nuenen.

The artwork is unique because Sadée painted it at the same time as Vincent van Gogh did his world-famous De Aardappeleters (The Potato Eaters) Sadée was, in fact, a great source of inspiration for Van Gogh. Van Gogh painted De Aardappeleters while living in Neunen.

“Sadée attended The Hague School, and he mainly painted the working man”, a Vincentre spokesperson says. The Hague School was a group of artists who lived and worked in The Hague between 1860 and 1890.

“He was one of the first artists in the Netherlands to paint farmers and fishermen in their working environment. He showed himself to be socially conscious by focusing on poverty and the position of women. That’s how he touched and inspired Van Gogh.”

Purchase

The Vincentre was able to purchase the canvas for a good price. The former owner wanted to auction the work via Art Dumay, a local art dealer. They brought the owner into contact with the museum. The museum was able to buy the work with financial help from the Friends of Van Gogh Foundation.

Director, Simone van der Heiden, is happy with the purchase and how it came about. “We appreciate the involvement of the owner and Art Dumay in our museum.”

You would have been able to see the painting from yesterday, Tuesday 3 November. However, the Vincentre is now closed for at least two weeks as per the latest anti-corona regulations.

