Royal award for NXP boss

The director of the Eindhoven computer chip maker NXP, Guido Dierick, has received the Officer Class Order of Orange-Nassau.

Dierick has run NXP Nederland for many years. During that time, the company grew considerably. He also survived the much-discussed, but unsuccessful, €43 billion Qualcomm takeover a couple of years ago. Dierick is to step down at the end of the year.

He’s been employed at NXP since 2006. Before that, Dierick worked at Philips. The Order of Orange-Nassau is a Dutch civilian order of chivalry. It’s awarded, in various classes, for longstanding meritorious service to society, the Dutch government or the Royal House.

Sources: Studio040 and royal-house.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven