Research about city library begins

The Eindhoven Municipality has commissioned an independent study about the future of the city’s library.

Last week, the library indicated it was in financial trouble. It had previously announced far-reaching cost-saving measures. The library is to fire people, scrap activities and close its Woensel branch.

Six years ago, the city reduced the library’s subsidy from €6 million to €3 million. The current study will re-examine this cut and see what options are available to the library.

The research will include the library’s role. That’s not only in combating illiteracy and preventing people’s loneliness. It should also help them develop their digital skills. The study will be presented to the city council by the end of March 2021, at the latest.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven