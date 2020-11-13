Lidl ‘t Karregat walks away with the prize for most beautiful supermarket in the Netherlands

The Lidl supermarket in ‘t Karregat shopping centre, clinched the title of ‘most beautiful supermarket of the Netherlands’.

The prize was established by real estate platform Supermarkt en Ruimte. The prize aims to raise awareness for the architecture and space utilisation of the supermarket sector. Five finalists were chosen by a jury. The competition had 19 participants.

Renovation

The renovation of ‘t Karregat shopping centre lasted years but finally came to an end earlier this year. Lidl was one of the shops, amongst others, to open its doors again. The shopping centre enjoys monumental status.

Bold

The jury remarked: “‘t Karregat shopping centre is a bold and inspired tribute to architecture and urban planning from the 70’s. This progressive building from architect Frank van Klingeren consists of a large open space with overlapping functionalities. Although the building was vacant for a long time, it got the green light for a full-scale renovation. On the condition, however, that original characteristics were to be preserved. In 2018, Lidl took over the baton by renovating the branche according to the exceptional architecture of the shopping centre.

Powerful

The renovation was a good move according to the jury. ‘The building appears powerful and accessible. Logistics are optimal and parking space is ample. Remarkable is the seamless integration of a modern supermarket with an existing landmark while maintaining bold characteristics. This granted the building a new life and also uplifts everyday activities in Tongelre.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris