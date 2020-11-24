Firework nuisance in the region dramatically increased

The number of reports of fireworks nuisance in the Eindhoven region has risen explosively this year. The police figures prove this.

This year, Eindhoven police department received more than four hundred reports. Last year there were 152 in the same period, up to mid-November. It has almost tripled.

The problem has increased in other parts of the region too. For example, Helmond district received more than five hundred reports, which also includes Geldrop-Mierlo. That is almost two hundred more than in 2019.

Explanation

The police speak of an ‘extreme rise’, but do not want to give an unequivocal statement. “It is difficult to explain. Are there more fireworks or are there more reports because people are now more at home because of all the anti-corona measures? Or is it a combination of factors? There’re no concrete reasons”, says a spokesperson.

Prohibition

This year the lighting of fireworks during the turn of the year is prohibited. The transport of fireworks will also be restricted. Tackling fireworks nuisance and the trade in fireworks is already one of the priorities for the regional police. Agents drive extra laps in the neighborhoods. There are also more checks around the border area. Transportation and trade in fireworks is more often supervised there.

Source: www.studio040.nl

