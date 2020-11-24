Political parties want to have less busy bus station

The political parties are concerned about the way it is busying up at Eindhoven Bus station. They propose for larger buses and more buses in a day to counteract the crowd and the hustle bustle at Eindhoven’s bus station.

Many students have informed this to the coalition parties PvdA, GroenLinks and to the opposition party D66 and Denk. It is sometimes ‘too busy’ on the platform of Neckerspoel. Also, the buses are often full during rush hour. As a result, students have to wait for the next bus, and are sometimes late for class. Furthermore, the one and a half meter distance can’t be maintained this way.

The four parties, therefore, want the city council to enter into talks with bus company Hermes. If it gets too busy, larger buses should start running. There should also be more buses. The fractions also advocate the use of face masks outside on the platform. From next week, there is a national requirement for face masks, also at the stations and at the bus stops. The fractions want to know from the city council if this obligation can also be introduced for Neckerspoel.

Mayor and councillors will answer the questions of PvdA, GroenLinks, Denk and D66 on Tuesday evening.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.