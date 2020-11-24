Eindhoven starts ‘report fireworks nuisance’ campaign

Eindhoven is soon to start with the campaign ‘Report fireworks nuisance’. The municipality wants to enforce the nationwide fireworks ban with this campaign.

From December 7 onwards, through the BuitenBeter App, people can report fireworks nuisance. People who do not have the app can always call the municipality.

With the reports from the citizens, the municipality hopes to prevent nuisance caused by fireworks. It shall inform the police more specifically about where illegal fireworks are set off.

Prohibition

The cabinet has imposed a ban on fireworks in connection with corona for the end of year celebration. The fear is that people would otherwise set off fireworks together without observing the distance rules. Incidentally, the ban does not apply to category f-1 fireworks. These include star sparklers and popping peas.

Contact

Eindhoven also had a information point last year. Many messages came throughout the city last year. Once the municipality receive figures from last year and this year, they are going to look at what the fireworks policy will look like in the coming years.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.