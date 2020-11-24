Pre-Historical village Eindhoven goes for expansion

Eindhoven Museum, which includes the preHistorical Village, has taken the first step towards the expansion of the complex.

Previous work has already revealed that the preHistorical Village had ambitious plans. They have plans to expand the museum park and increase the number of visitors.

In order to make the plans a reality, the museum started a working group with local residents and interest groups. They aim to preserve the surroundings when the museum pulls part of the Genneper Parks to its ground.

“Genneper Parks is a vulnerable and popular area. This is precisely why it is so important that we use all local knowledge and listen to what is going on in the area right from the start,” says museum director Ward Rennen.

Different scenarios

The working group will explore various scenarios in the coming period. The preferred design shall be selected based on the choices coming out of these exploration of ideas. If this is given the green light, it will be further elaborated by the museum, in consultation with the working group.

Eindhoven Museum also wants to give more attention to the recent history of Eindhoven with the renewed preHistorical Village, called Vonk. It is about the last 300 years. In the current museum, one can listen to the history until the Eighty Years’ War.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta