Expansion corona test site Antoon Coolenlaan gets underway

The expansion of the test street (corona) at the Antoon Coolenlaan has started. The test location will be expanded with at least eighteen more test streets.

With this huge expansion, the GGD wants to be able to help people who need to be tested faster. The XL test street is expected to open on 1 December. In addition to regular tests, rapid tests will also be available at the location. The manner of quick testing will be the same, only the results will be known within a few hours. Teachers and health care personnel, among others, could make use of such quick tests.

The XL test street at the Antoon Coolenlaan should be accessible for both car, bicycle and pedestrians. The location is also accessible by public transport.

The XL test location was previously intended to be located in the Klokgebouw. This plan was cancelled as it would cause problems with the traffic.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.