No new BMW Mini order for VDL

VDL Nedcar loses BMW as client. The car factory in Born, Limburg, is currently producing the Mini Countryman for the German car brand.

BMW Group is sensing the consequences of the corona crisis and has decided to produce the new Mini Countryman model in-house. VDL failed winning a new order for the Minis. The factory in Born will continue building cars for the next three years. This gives the Eindhoven company time to bring in a new client for the factory.

VDL Nedcar employs approximately 5,000 employees and could produce up to 200,000 cars annually.

