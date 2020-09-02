TU/e hatching new policy

The Eindhoven Univesity of Technology (TU/e) is working on new plans that favour women for scientific vacancies.

Dutch Minister of Education, Ingrid Van Engelshoven informed the House of Representatives of this. At the beginning of July, the Board of Human Rights questioned the university’s preferred policy. The TU/e had implemented this a year earlier.

From then on, senior positions would only be available to women. Only when no suitable female candidate could be found would applications from men be viewed. The Board of Human Rights felt that it was discriminatory, and was therefore not allowed.

Not allowed

The Board indicated that a different preferential policy would be allowed. But, the way the TU/e chose to go was, well, a no-go. The University’s Board of Governors said it would consider alternatives.

Minister Van Engelshoven received written questions from three MPS on the matter. They were surprised that the minister had previously expressed a positive opinion about TU/e’s way of working. The Minister now states that the university has ended implementing the controversial policy.

It was busy preparing a new policy, which complies with the rules. The Minister couldn’t say when it would be presented.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven