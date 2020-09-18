More than just a zero waste shop

A new no-waste food store called Liek recently opened in Eindhoven. But, it’s by no means the first of its kind in the city.

Zero Waste Zone opened its doors in April 2019, almost 18 months ago. This plastic-free, organic store is in Strijp-S. It’s owned and run by two internationals, Valeria Kochyna and Darin Arouri.

“We wanted to create a space where people can begin their zero waste journey.” This store also sells plastic-free bulk products. They have sustainable products that are produced as close to Eindhoven as possible too. And not only food; they also sell beauty and household products. They have an online store too and also do home deliveries.

Facebook page

The idea was hatched after Valeria and Darin launched a Facebook group called ‘Zero Waste Eindhoven’. This page currently has more than 950 members. “That was the beginning of a meaningful business,” says Valeria, on the company’s website. “We found that people were willing to try a more sustainable lifestyle,” add Valeria and Darin.

“They simply didn’t know how to start. It’s almost impossible to find anything without plastic. With the help of the community, we launched our own zero waste shop.”

Community is vital to these co-owners. So much so that they launched a movement – People for Planet. “We wanted to create a platform where people can share their experiences and concerns.”

DDW

They hope this will lead to people in Eindhoven eventually becoming active in this sustainability journey together. Zero Waste Zone will be presenting the People for Planet mission at the upcoming (digital) Dutch Design week. They will also unveil their present new branded name.

The shop offers products in glass, paper, or compostable cardboard. One of the company’s priorities is using as little packaging as possible. “But also natural ingredients, local produce and having a positive impact on the world,” reads the website.

“It’s not easy to live an entirely waste-free life,” says Darin. “But every little step counts. Every decision we make – no matter how big or small – has an impact.”