IND set to leave Eindhoven, ‘Vluchtelingenwerk’ left puzzled at the decision

The southern Netherlands branch of Vluchtenlingenwerk is left puzzled and confused at the news of the IND-chapter departing Eindhoven.

The news was recently announced that the Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst (IND) would be closing the doors to their offices in Eindhoven. From 1 October 2020, immigrants will have to go to Den Bosch for all applications and pick-ups.

Vreemdelingen Informatie Punt (VIP) and Vluchtelingenwerk have expressed ‘surprise and sadness’ at the news. The organisations feel the departure will negatively impact the quality of service provided to immigrants in Eindhoven.

“Mostly it will cost immigrants more time to meet the visa requirements. From October 2020 this process will cost immigrants more time and money. Don’t forget that Eindhoven has a large group of working migrants that also have the added responsibility of caring for young children. In this way, an added weight is placed on the shoulders of these residents”, reads an excerpt from a letter written by the organisations to the City Council.

No possibility of ‘improvement’

The IND can’t expect ‘improved service delivery’ as stated on their website, according to the letter. “Physical contact with the IND is necessary for certain applications. By placing ‘physical contact’ 50 kilometres away, it’s impossible to improve service delivery,” explains the organisations.

Earlier this month political parties within the City Council also expressed surprise at the departure of the IND.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris