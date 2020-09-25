English lessons for teachers at Salto school

The Salto school is going to offer English lessons to their teachers.

The educational foundation is taking this step in keeping with their internationalisation project. English is becoming increasingly important in primary education in the Brainport region. Not only for teaching in English, but also for conducting parent conversations in the English language.

In order to raise the language level of its teachers, the educational organization has concluded an agreement with STE Languages, a company specializing in language training.

Dutch lesson

With this agreement, both parties will also explore the possibilities to offer Dutch lessons to the parents of children at the international school of Salto.

Source: www.studio040.nl

