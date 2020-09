Brainport Region companies will receive €34 million from the EU’s European Innovation Council (EIC) project.

This is more than most other Dutch regions. The Amsterdam area comes close, with €33 million in subsidies. The southern Randstad – The Hague, Delft, and Rotterdam – collectively receives €40 million in subsidies.

The money will go toward assisting innovative companies and start-ups.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven