Well-known Dutch singer at next cherry festival in Mierlo

This year’s Kersenoogstfeest (Cherry Harvest Festival) in Mierlo has been cancelled.

That’s why the organisers want to make the next one big. The well-known Dutch singer, Frans Bauer, will perform there. He will perform on Molenplein, along with the band, Tilt.

The concert will be on Saturday, 5 June 2021. But, the festival runs for three days, from 4 to 6 June. Tickets for the show can be bought in advance.

They cost €5,00 – including 2 consumption vouchers. Otherwise, it’s free entrance.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven