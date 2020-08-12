Number of COVID-19 cases climb

Over the past two weeks, 55 coronavirus infections have been detected in Eindhoven. This is according to the National Health Department’s figures.

It is a further increase. Last week, 38 people were infected. There are no deaths or hospitalizations of people who have contracted the virus.

Of the peripheral municipalities, only Veldhoven and Waalre have two infections, respectively. In those towns, too, no people with the virus have died or have been admitted to hospital.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven