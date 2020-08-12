Students create app for city 100th anniversary

Yesterday, a special app went online.

A group of students from the Eindhoven Univesity of Technology created it, in partnership with the Eindhoven City Council. It’s a gift to the city’s inhabitants for Eindhoven’s 100th anniversary.

The idea for the app originated in February. A group of students wanted to create something that would benefit, as well as involve, the whole city. “The idea is that the app will be fun for Eindhoven residents as well as for tourists”, student, Vi Chu, says.

The web app has ten different themes that allow users to discover Eindhoven in different ways. The first theme is Get to Know. The other themes include Hotspots, War and Freedom, Industrial Heritage, and Urban Culture.

The themes will be put online over the next 100 days. Stijn Steenbakkers, Eindhoven Councillor for Innovation, placed the first ‘pin’ yesterday afternoon.

The web app – spotoneindhoven.nl – is now available for free download.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven