Couple sells Primera shop in Geldrop

The end of an era is approaching for Corrie and Leo Hendriks.

For 40 years, they ran the Primera together in the Coevering shopping centre in Geldrop. But now, the shop has been sold. Leo is retiring. “I normally work about 70 hours a week. Soon I’ll have nothing to do”.

Going out spontaneously isn’t easy for him. Leo lost both his legs in an accident, so he can’t do anything on a whim. Working was, therefore, a pleasant pastime for him.

Wants to do her hobbies

Corrie will continue to work for the new owner, but part-time. “I want to give myself at least a six-month break. We’ve always been so busy. Now I want to invest my time in my hobbies”. She likes to play the clarinet and has been with the local orchestra for years. But she also enjoys gardening.

There will be no farewell party because of the anti-coronavirus measures. “That’s too bad, but we don’t want to risk it. Your health comes first”, Corrie says. Forty years of running a shop together isn’t their only milestone. Leo and Corrie have also been married for 40 years. Corrie says, “Working together made us really happy”.

The couple last day at work will be on Saturday 29 August.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven