Outdoor cinema in the city centre

An open-air cinema will be set up on from Friday, 14 August, on Lichtplein in Eindhoven’s city centre.

From then until mid-September, a total of nine films can be seen on the square. Every other weekend, the films are shown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Vagabond Cinema, as the open-air cinema is called, is open to a wide audience. For example, the organiser has announced a combination of classics, box office hits from 2019, and family films.

The first weekend, ‘Berlin Calling’, ‘A Fish called Wanda’, and ‘Bombshell’ are on the programme. They start at 21:15. On 28, 29, and 30 August, they will be screening “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Catch me if You Can”, and “Grease”.

Tickets cost €8.75. The programme for the last weekend will be announced later.

