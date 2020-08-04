Infected passengers increasing at Eindhoven Airport

The number of passengers at Eindhoven Airport who are infected with the coronavirus is increasing considerably. In the past two weeks, the number has almost quadrupled. The Municipal Health Service (GGD) has reported this.

In total, there’re now 26 infected patients. Two weeks ago, there’re only seven. Not everyone is getting tested though. So, the actual number of infected passengers may be higher. The infected passengers were spread over 21 flights. The GGD has started a source and contact investigation to find out with whom the infected patients have been in contact.

Busy month

Last weekend, Eindhoven Airport handled about 10,000 passengers a day. It’s a lot less than in recent years around this time. The airport is trying hard to keep the chance of the virus spreading as low as possible. Face masks are mandatory and the terminal is only accessible to travellers. Travelers also have to fill in a health declaration before travelling. However, the travellers themselves are not so much worried about the virus.

Source: www.studio040.nl

