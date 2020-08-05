New art exhibition in Mierlo

A new art exhibition will open from Saturday, 26 August. It will be held in the Kunstzaal Dommeldal in Mierlo.

It includes oil paintings by Anton Fransen and colourful objects by Waldie van Wetten. Anton Fransen comes from Deurne. He sees drawing and painting as forms of telling stories or thinking out loud. He paints recognizable, realistic works.

Waldie van Wetten from Eindhoven works as a guide for people with mental disabilities. In addition to her work, she has always been active in the area of visual education. In the Mierlo exhibition, she shows her colourful mixed media works of pulp, clay, and paint.

The exhibition runs until Monday, 26 October.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven