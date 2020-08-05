Foundation considering various Sinterklaas parade options

The Sint Nicolaas Foundation in Eindhoven is considering various scenarios on how the Sinterklaas parade can proceed this year.

Earlier, several Sinterklaas committees in the country announced they would cancel this year’s parade. The St Nicolaas Foundation will, however, not go that far. The foundation hasn’t said which alternatives they are considering.

“What we’re going to do, depends on the measures that the cabinet’s going to announce for September”, Leontine van Kollenburg, of the St Nicolaas Foundation, says. “To respond as well as possible, we’re now working out different scenarios”.

Depending on the new measures, the parade may or may not be possible. “We have to take a lot of things into account. First of all, whether or not people could come to such a parade, and keep enough distance from each other”, Van Kollenburg says.

Sufficient distance

“But Sinterklaas and the Pieten must be able to keep enough distance from each other. The question is whether that will still be necessary in November. And, if so, whether we can organise the parade in such a way that no one’s health is endangered”.

Leontine says a consistent story must also be told. “Suppose everything reopens here, but Spain remains closed. Sinterklaas, of course, comes from Spain, so how do you explain that? These are all things we are working on.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven