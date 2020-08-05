Live radio in Geldrop

KommuS Radio is a local Geldrop radio station. They will be playing on Horecaplein in Geldrop.

That will happen on Sunday, 16 August, between 12:00 and 23:00. The DJ’s will broadcast live on the square.

People sitting on the terraces can ask for their holiday greetings to be aired. Or ask for a nice number to be played. Or just tell us how they like their holiday so far.

The organisers do, however, warn, “Because of the anti-coronavirus measures, dancing or even staying at the studio too long is, unfortunately, not allowed. So make sure you find a nice table on one of the terraces, order a cold drink, and enjoy the summer”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven