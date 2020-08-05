First Maker Faire participants announced

The Eindhoven Maker Faire organisers have announced the event’s first participants.

This year, the Maker Faire will take place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September. It will be held in the Klokgebouw on Strijp-S. The Eindhoven Maker Faire will go ahead this year but in a compact form.

This year, visitors can buy tickets online for one of the three timeslots per day. Tickets, for two-hour slots, cost €6 for children between six and 17 or €12.50 for adults. Kids under five have free entry, but tickets must still be reserved for them.

Robots, racing cars, and more

During the event, visitors can build robots with BYOR or their own racing car with Nerby Derby. Or they can create and play their own video game with Die Nebelschwingen. At the Sub/liminal soundscapes they can even play with sound frequencies in an interactive installation.

If you wish to participate in Makers Faire, there’s still a chance. But you need to be quick. The deadline for submissions is on 23 August.

Please note, the registration procedure is in Dutch only.

