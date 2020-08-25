Not just any great meal

A few weeks ago, disaster struck in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. On 4 August, a massive explosion ripped through the city.

A fire had broken out in the port. That led to stored ammonium nitrate exploding. This caused between 180 and 200 deaths. It left 6,000 people injured and an estimated 300,000 homeless.

And although that city is thousands of kilometres from Eindhoven, people here want to do their bit to help those in need. So, on Friday evening, Minyoung Korean Food Lab held an unusual dinner – the Support Beirut food event. Guests were served a special three-course meal of Korean/Lebanese fusion dishes.

These dishes included Kimchi Kibbeh and Tabbouleh with a Korean garlic chilli tofu topping. The idea is the brainchild of Micheline Nahra and Mohamad Kanaan. They’re both Lebanese artists and designers based in Eindhoven.

An immediate ‘yes’

“Micheline contacted me to ask for help with a fund-raising idea for Beirut,” says Minyoung, who founded the Food Lab. “I immediately accepted it. Micheline is one of those passionate people who don’t hesitate to organise this kind of event. We both believe small steps can be a big step.”

Minyoung came to Eindhoven in 2014 to study at the Design Academy. She founded the Foodlab in 2017. “It started as an experimental dining event based on a young designer’s work,” Minyoung explains. The Minyoung Korean Food Lab is in the TAC.

“I use food as a medium to give draw attention to their design and connect with people,” says Minyoung. The Food Lab is meant to connect the general public and the design/art world.” And it did so much more than that last week.

This single dining experience raised between €800 and €850 for the Beirut Red Cross.

For Eindhoven News: Melinda Walraven