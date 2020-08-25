Placing of new bicycle bridge ‘Tegenbosch’ next weekend

“Tegenbosch” is a 160 meter long bicycle bridge. It’s going to come up on the A2 and N2 just south of the Anthony Fokkerweg in Eindhoven.

The bicycle bridge is going to be placed in the night of 29 August. The work will last until the next morning.

On the 29th August, between 18.00 and 19.00 p.m., city councilor Monique List-de Roos will be giving a short explanation in Novotel Eindhoven.

The N2 and A2 shall remain closed from Saturday evening 22:00 p.m. until Sunday morning 08:00 a.m. This concerns the north side from junction Batadorp and the south side from junction Leenderheide. The Anthony Fokkerweg, from the Oirschotsedijk to the Beatrixkanaal, shall remain closed around the same time.

In addition, exit 29 Eindhoven-Airport on the N2 will remain closed from August 28th 21:00 p.m. until August 31st 5:00 a.m.

The detour markings on the highway will indicate how to access Eindhoven Airport during this period.

Source: Persbericht & www.studio040.nl

Translation & Compilation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgerings classes.