No cultural grant for these two

From next year, two local cultural companies won’t get a subsidy from the government.

They are TROMP Percussion Festival and dance company, United Cowboys. A number of other cultural institutions will receive a subsidy. That’s what the National Fund Performing Arts has decided.

The fund received applications from all over the Netherlands for subsidies for the period 2021 – 2024. It then issued an opinion on the applications.

Every two years, TROMP Percussion organises a competition and festival for classical solo percussion in Eindhoven. According to the fund, there is little artistic collaboration at the festival. TROMP is currently still receiving a subsidy from the fund. It’s not yet known how the gap will be filled.

First time

The United Cowboys dance company organises visual arts and dance performances. The fund hasn’t awarded any subsidy for this. None of the projects the company submitted gives any indication about what the public will see. It was, however, the first time that United Cowboys applied to the fund.

The Jazz event, What’s Next Eindhoven, will receive a subsidy of €37,500. Afslag Eindhoven, which performs theatre on location, will receive a subsidy of €125,000. The Ruggeds dance company will also receive an amount of €125,000.

According to Studio040, TROMP Percussion and United Cowboys were unavailable for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven