Number of COVID-19 patients double

The number of coronavirus patients in the Municipality of Eindhoven has doubled in the past two weeks.

Figures from the National Health Department (RIVM) show that coronavirus has been diagnosed in 38 Eindhoven residents. The figures cover the last two weeks, from 22 July to 4 August. In the two weeks before, the virus had been diagnosed in 17 people. That figure covered the period from 8 July to 21 July.

The increase in the number of infections is in line with the national trend. Especially in the western part of the country the number of coronavirus infections is increasing. The Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, was forced to issue fines to people who aren’t wearing mouth masks in crowded places.

Randstad councils

The number of infections is also increasing in the peripheral municipalities. In Veldhoven, the number rose from one infection to seven. In Geldrop-Mierlo, they went from zero to two. In Waalre and Valkenswaard there were also zero infections two weeks ago.

There, there are now three and six people respectively. In Best, the number of corona infections rose from one to five. The Municipality of Nuenen and Son en Breugel don’t yet have any infections.

Earlier, the Brabant-Southeast Safety Region stated that it wasn’t concerned about the local situation. A spokesperson for the institution did, however, express concern about the national situation. The Municipal Health Service (GGD) also expressed its concern about the increasing number of corona infections.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven