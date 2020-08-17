The Eindhoven Vibes will be centered at the chest of the home shirt. The city emblem will be on the back of the goalkeeper and away jersey By placing the logo of the city, FC Eindhoven emphasises its connection with the city.

“This football club was founded 111 years ago for all Eindhoven residents, which is something to be proud of,” says director Justin Goetzee. “Wearing the brand of the city on the authentic Blue-White shirt of FC Eindhoven shows the connection with the city. Eindhoven is about working together, thinking unconventional and radiating energy. Values ​​that are also in the DNA of FC Eindhoven.”

Energy

Peter Kentie from Eindhoven365 is happy that the vibes can be seen on the blue and white shirt. “We are proud and grateful that the brand of the city is in the center of the chest of the home shirt of FC Eindhoven, the football club that bears the name of our city. The vibes radiate energy and come into their own between the logo of the club, the Nike brand and centrally above main sponsor VDL.”

Source: Studio040