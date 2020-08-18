Will the heatwave continue?

Will the longest heat wave ever in August come to an end? Or will we continue with the heat wave? If the mercury reaches 25 degrees somewhere in the province, the heat wave will continue.

“We’ve had a heat wave in Brabant for thirteen days now,” says Leon Saris from the Weerplaza. “But the expected highs will be below or just below 25 degrees on Tuesday.” So that’s gonna be exciting. Possibly, in the east of the province, the mercury will reach higher than that. According to Saris, best chances are in Eindhoven or in Volkel.

August record

And if it succeeds, the heat wave will continue for at least the next few days. “We’re already at an August record, the longest heat wave ever measured that started in August. We would make that even longer. Over the next few days, the temperature will continue to rise above 25 degrees, possibly even until Saturday.” Personally, he’d like that.

Drought

Of course, the persistent warm weather also causes problems. Nature is struggling with it, streams and ditches are at risk of drying up. The water boards are taking measures to prevent this. People have been called upon to use water sparingly.

With the prospect of warmer days even after Tuesday, the drought will not end immediately. Even if, strictly speaking, it would then no longer be a heat wave. All eyes are on Eindhoven and Volkel. “Of course it could also be at airbase Gilze-Rijen or Woensdrecht,” says Saris, “but that seems unlikely to me.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.