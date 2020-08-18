Police cancels illegal party in the Leenderbos

The police broke up an illegal festival in the Leenderbos on Saturday.

The municipality of Heeze-Leende or the owner of the forest land (Staatsbosbeheer) knew nothing about this feast. A walker who noticed the build-up of the festival, informed Staatsbosbeheer. The police then terminated the festival prematurely.

Together with the municipality of Heeze-Leende, the Forestry Commission is looking into the fact, as to whether it is possible to take legal action against the organisation.

According to forester Erik Schram, many activities are taking place in nature these days. For example, mountain bike rides, photo workshops, weddings and dog-riding services

“It has always been mandatory to report activities and events”, reports Schram. “Nowadays it is also stated on the signs that permission from the Forestry Commission is required for organized or commercial activities”.

Nature in the Leenderbos also has enough to endure without partygoers. The drought has wreaked havoc on, among other things, a spruce forest.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.