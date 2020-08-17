“Eindhoven must hold Camelot to account for malpractice”

The Christian Party (CDA) wants the municipality of Eindhoven to talk to renting company Camelot. The reason for this is the large number of complaints from students about the way in which the landlord acts towards its residents.

Camelot manages the spaces of the La Luna building on the TU/e Campus. University magazine Cursor wrote a critical piece about the state of affairs in the building in April this year.

For example, there are stories that Camelot commits trespassing and charges too high costs for repairs. The company also charged excessive cleaning costs. As a result of the article, the CDA itself launched a survey that revealed even more complaints. Complaints are about odour and noise nuisance, invoices for repairs that have not been carried out, threats and dirty communal areas.

Source: Studio040